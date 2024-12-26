Transform Your Marriage with Dr. David Lieberman
Watch an exclusive 1-hour and 15-minute online course from Dr. David Lieberman, renowned psychotherapist, best-selling author, and groundbreaking researcher in human behavior and relationships.
This transformative course on Shalom Bayis is designed to help you
Strengthen your connection
Improve communication
Build a harmonious and wonderful marriage
Testimonials from people who watched the course
– Sarah B. (New York, NY)
Dr. Lieberman's Shalom Bayis course has completely transformed the way my husband and I communicate. Before taking the course, we struggled with frequent misunderstandings and emotional distance. Now, we have tools to talk through conflicts calmly and constructively. The practical advice and clear guidance have been a game-changer for us.
– Miriam L. (Lakewood, NJ)
I can't thank Dr. Lieberman enough for the insights I gained in his course. The exercises on empathy and active listening have strengthened our relationship in ways we never imagined. We are closer than ever and have learned how to address issues without letting them fester. This course is a must for any couple looking to improve their marriage!
– Rochel D. (Los Angeles, CA)
I’ve always struggled with how to approach sensitive topics in my marriage, and this course gave me the tools to do it in a respectful and loving way. Dr. Lieberman’s teachings helped me understand how to break old patterns and foster a more positive and loving atmosphere at home. I highly recommend this course to anyone who wants to create a more harmonious marriage.
What Leaders Are Saying About Dr. Lieberman
– Rabbi Yehoshua Kohl, Director of Education and Programming, Gateways
David Lieberman fills a significant and unique role in the Jewish educational world. His blend of psychological insights, together with his charismatic presentation skills, make him one of the most dynamic speakers that I’ve ever heard or seen.
– Rabbi Meir Goldberg, Director, RJX
Dr. Lieberman is our leadoff speaker every semester at our Maimonides Program at Rutgers... the students love him!
– Rabbi Moshe Katz, Director of Personnel and Training, Torah Links
Dr. Lieberman has street credibility and his bio alone brings people in the doors. He’s highly relatable and entertaining, but delivers a potent message the way few can... he’s probably the best all-around speaker that I’ve ever heard on any subject.
– Rabbi Yitzchok Lowenbraun, National Director, AJOPs
Dr. Lieberman is always engaging, relevant, and on the mark. He leaves his audience well-informed and highly inspired.
About Dr. Lieberman
Dr. Lieberman’s works have been featured in hundreds of major publications around the globe, and he appears as a frequent guest expert on national media outlets, such as The Today Show, The View, and Fox & Friends.
He has trained personnel in every branch of the U.S. military, the FBI, the CIA, and the NSA, and his instructional video is mandatory for psychological operations graduates.
He conducts workshops for organizations, governments, and corporations throughout the world—with clients in an astounding 124 countries and thirty-five languages enjoying his online training programs.